Creepy crawlies: Grasshoppers invade Las Vegas

Someday, old folks may speak of the “Great Grasshopper Invasion” of 2019.

Nevada state entomologist Jeff Knight blamed the massive migration of grasshoppers on wetter than normal weather.

They’ll tell their grandkids and anyone else who will listen of how the little critters took over the Las Vegas Valley.

Nevada state entomologist Jeff Knight blamed the massive migration of pallid-winged grasshoppers on wetter than normal weather. The species is common in the western United States.

So far, the Las Vegas area has gotten more rain in six months than it would typically get in a year.

Knight says the insects don't carry disease, don't bite, and probably won't damage anybody's yard before they're gone in a few weeks on their way to central Nevada.

Still, all those grasshoppers are good business for local exterminators. Phones have been ringing off the hook.

Knight recalls several similar migrations in his more than 30 years at the state Department of Agriculture, including one about six or seven years ago.

