Crazy Horse Memorial is ready to re-open

Crazy Horse Memorial closed its doors on Mar. 25th. Jadwiga Ziolkowski, the CEO and Public Affairs Director for Crazy Horse Memoria, says the re-opening will be following CDC recommendations, such as practicing social distancing and cleaning surfaces. Before they officially welcome visitors back, Crazy Horse Memorial has not forgotten to join the celebration of National Tourism Week by casting a red light onto the monument. There is also a thank you message written with lights on the monument every night, which is part of their gesture to honor world's workers. Ziolkowski says, they still wants to be cautious with large crowds; therefore, the June Night Blast and Volksmarch are still canceled. "But it's been exciting, you know, just the thought of getting back open because we've been...never been closed for 72 years and this is the first time we've been closed for this length of time," Ziolkowski comments on their temporary closure due to the virus outbreak.

