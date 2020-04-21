Crazy Horse Memorial June volksmarch is canceled

The June volksmarch at Crazy Horse Memorial has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 35th annual spring volksmarch was scheduled for June 6-7. Jointly, the Black Hills Volkssport Association and Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation decided to cancel the march to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation and BHVA plan to continue with the fall volksmarch in September. By Aug. 26, another announcement will be made to let hikers know of the possibility of the autumn walk. If there is to be a fall volksmarch it will be Sept. 26-27.

