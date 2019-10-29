Crash near Aberdeen came when plane hit tree at night

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) - A small plane near Aberdeen that killed the pilot was caused when the plane hit a tree in wind and fog at night.

The National Transportation Safety Board's preliminary report Tuesday said the pilot, 70-year-old Gerald Seliski of Hecla, South Dakota, crashed about 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 9 soon after takeoff from Aberdeen Regional Airport.

The NTSB said Seliski did not have a pilot's certificate.

A hunter found the wreckage about 3 miles from the airport.

