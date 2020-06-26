Cowboy riding to Washington to raise awareness about veterans issues

Tony Jones, a cowboy from Fort Pierre, S.D., is getting back on his horse for a good cause.

We first met Jones in 2016 when he rode from South Dakota to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness about veterans issues.

On his last trip, Jones met several veterans who suffered from PTSD. Three of them died from suicide before Jones made it to Washington.

Jones doesn't believe the government treats veterans well, so he's taking a new ride to our nation's capital. This time, he's leaving from Texas, and is scheduled to travel through Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, and West Virginia. He's hoping the people he meets along the way will ride, walk, or donate money to a charity he set up.

You can follow Jones' journey on his Facebook page.

