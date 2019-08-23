Court: Wyoming DEQ must release coal mine bond documents

A state judge has ruled that the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality must release land appraisal documents related to the bond renewal for the Belle Ayr coal mine in Campbell County.

KTWO-AM reports that District Judge Steven Sharpe issued his ruling this week in a public records lawsuit brought by the Powder River Basin Resource Council.

Council Chairwoman Joyce Evans praised the decision as victory for taxpayers and government transparency.

DEQ spokeswoman Kristine Galloway says this was not an adversarial case and the decision was welcome to clarify state law on the issue.

Galloway says the agency will release the records to the Powder River Basin Resource Council.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)