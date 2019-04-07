County officials hope new laws will help with the burden of protest costs

Governor Kristi Noem's new laws to help pay for protest security and damages from any violence should help take the burden from counties.

Currently, each county is responsible for a portion of the costs in these situations. In North Dakota, protests cost millions of dollars. Pennington County Commissioner Gary Drewes says If those protests were to happen here Pennington county could be responsible for about $17 million. He hopes that the logistics of this new law work out to help the counties.

"Hopefully under the new system the state would take on that responsibility, contractors would take on that responsibility rather than it being an expense of the counties," he says.

Drewes also says they will work on this for the next year to present in the next legislative session.