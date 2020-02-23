Counts Car Show rode through Rapid City

The car show brought in more than four and a half thousand people not only from the Black Hills but also the surrounding states.

More than 170 cars worth millions filled the event center.

This year, the show gave out one hundred and 43 trophies that range from best of show to specialty awards, like the best paint job.

Chairman of the Counts Car Show Gary Kreun thinks this is a great way for car lovers to show off their ride.

"The people that love this love to do this. This gives them the platform to come out and show their.. number one the vendors show their wears, number two the participants show off their cars," said Kreun.

After the show is complete, they will donate some of the money accumulated to charities in the Black Hills.