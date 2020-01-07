Countdown begins for Small Business Revolution in Spearfish

One Northern Hills town is waiting to find out if they are a contender.

On Tuesday January fourteenth, Spearfish finds out if they made the top five for Small Business revolution that will be bringing 500 thousand dollars to Spearfish businesses.

One business that is excited is Artifacts Antiques and Art. The store opened in May of 2019 and manager Drew Dutton thinks this a great opportunity for Spearfish.

"I think it's huge for our local businesses and it's just a great way to interlink everyone who owns a small business and wants to see it succeed and excel in the future, and do well," said Dutton.

One criterion for the award, community support, and Spearfish has been an enthusiastic participant.

"We've been posting a lot making sure to tag my spearfish and business revolution in the posts and it's just really great to see all the local businesses taking part in it," said Dutton.

Businesses are not only showing their support on their windows but also on social media.

Bailey Sadowsky works at the Spearfish Chamber of Commerce.

"We have seen a lot of social media engagement different businesses had even held their own social media contests to get people tagging, so we do have a lot of support that way," said Sadowsky. "It's just keeping the ball rolling because it has been kind of a longer period over the holidays, but I think we're good spirits and everyone is aware but it's just continuing to keep up that knowledge across the time period."

If in the top 5, the winning city is determined by an online vote.