Council approves preliminary closure order

The Rapid City Council has passed the first reading of an ordinance requiring certain businesses to shutdown in order to combat the coronavirus.

In a 7-2 vote, the council agreed to restrict recreation and entertainment facilities like restaurants, bars, theaters and gyms. Some services will be allowed to continue operation through remote means like pickup and delivery orders, while others will be required to completely shutdown.

The ordinance still needs a second reading before it can take effect. The hearing on the second reading will be Friday. If approved the new rules would last until April 8 at which time the council can decide to extend it, if needed.