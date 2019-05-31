Could Forest Service roads and trails open soon?

The Forest Service says some roads and motorized trails closed due to the torrential rains could be open within a week or two.

Gates across the Black Hills remain closed as the roads are too muddy for traffic.

If the weather holds.

Muddy conditions brought by the melting snowpack and heavy spring rains prompted Forest Service officials to close the motorized trail system -- and keep closed the seasonal roads that usually open on May 15.

But there hope for those itching to get out in the forest.

"We're starting to see a weather pattern that has more sunshiney days," said U.S. Forest Service District Ranger Steve Kozel. "We're seeing things starting to dry out."

And that means the closures could be lifted soon.

"I anticipate that, weather conditions permitting and we stay on the course of where we're at right now, I would anticipate that we may see some things open within the next week, week and a half," said Kozel.

But ... it's not time to start counting chickens.

"Now, we know weather can change and we'll keep our eyes open," said Kozel.