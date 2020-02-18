Coronavirus claims life of hospital director in Chinese city at center of outbreak

A hospital director who helped lead the fight against China’s new virus has become one of its victims. He is at least the seventh health worker to die of the disease among the more than 1,700 who have become sick.

Electric screens about precautions against the illness COVID-19 are seen in a subway train in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. (Source: AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Liu Zhiming had mobilized all the resources of his hospital in Wuhan city, at the center of the outbreak, as thousands of patients arrived each day.

His death comes as authorities are cautiously cheering a reduction in the number of new daily cases and deaths, along with the results of a study showing most people who contract the virus experience only mild symptoms.

Quarantine on cruise ship in Japan comes under question

When the Diamond Princess cruise ship was quarantined in Yokohama earlier this month, Japanese health officials said the extraordinary measure was needed to stop the spread of a worrying new virus that emerged in China.

But since the quarantine was implemented, more than 540 cases of the virus have been identified among the more than 3,700 people isolated. The number is by far the largest outside China.

The Japanese government has repeatedly defended the effectiveness of the quarantine and bristled against criticism that the ship became a virus incubator instead of a quarantine facility.

However, scientists say it’s clear the quarantine did not work and that an investigation is needed to determine why it failed and if there’s another mode of transmission aboard the ship. One ethicist said the failure was “tragic” but that the quarantine was justified.

