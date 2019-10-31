Convicted murderer Charles Russell Rhines loses another bid to avoid execution

Another attempt by convicted murderer Charles Russell Rhines to escape the death penalty has failed.

Thursday afternoon, Circuit Court Judge Jon C. Sogn denied Rhines’ request for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction; as well as a request for a stay of execution.

Rhines’ was convicted and sentenced to death for the 1992 torture death of 22-year-old Donnivan Schaeffer during a botched burglary at a Rapid City doughnut shop.

“Justice for Donnivan is long overdue,” South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg said. “Rhines had his day in court. It is now time for him to serve his sentence.

The execution of Rhines will be during the week of Nov. 3-9 but a specific day and time has not been set.

