Containers outside SC fireworks shop go up in flames

A fire broke out outside a fireworks shop off US-21 in Fort Mill, SC, Thursday morning, sending fireworks into the air and closing a nearby road.

Containers outside Davy Jones Fireworks went up in flames, York County deputies say, closing Carowinds Boulevard from Hwy 51 to the I-77 exit ramp for a time.

Smoke could be seen coming from the area as crews worked to extinguish the fire.

There’s no word on injuries or what may have sparked the flames.

By 7 a.m., firefighters had the fire under control and the road reopened.

