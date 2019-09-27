Construction work on I-90 near Whitewood

On Monday, Sept. 30 crews will begin concrete pavement repairs in the westbound lanes of I-90 near Whitewood.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction and the speed limit will be reduced to 65 mph in the work zone except when workers are present, it will be reduced to 45 mph.

Work in the eastbound lanes is expected to start in mid to late October with an overall completion date of November in 2019.

Motorists are reminded to be aware of suddenly slowly and merging traffic as well as construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane.

The prime contractor on this $417,000 project is Compete Concrete Inc. of Rapid City. For complete travel information, you can always dial 511.