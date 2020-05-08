Construction News: Shoulder work to begin on I-90

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says shoulder work will begin in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 between Exit 40 in Tilford and Exit 32 in Sturgis on Monday, May 11.

Work includes crack sealing, shoulder leveling, and chip sealing on the westbound shoulders.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane.

The contractor expects work to be complete by May 29.

The overall completion date of this project is Sept. 18, 2020.

Tru-Form Construction of Rapid City is the prime contractor on this $831,000 project.

For complete road construction information, visit safetravelusa.com/sd or dial 511.