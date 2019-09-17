Constitution week in Rapid City

Mayor Steve Allender has named this week Constitution week during the Monday night council meeting.

The proclamation is 'to reaffirm the ideals of the framers of the Constitution.'

To start the week off, the library hosted an event with the Daughters of the American Revolution Black Hills Chapter and they even brought in a Dolley Madison actor who filled up all the chairs in the room.

Diana Glover is the Dolley Madison actor.

"I think knowing our history and our background is important to all of us whether it's out national history, our regional history, our family history so it's another way of promoting that," says Glover.

Constitution week ends September 23.