Congress approves funding for B-21 bombers to be stationed at Ellsworth AFB

The National Defense Authorization Act is heading to the president’s desk now that the Senate has approved the spending plan.

The defense funding -- $738 billion for fiscal 2020 – is part of the long-delayed $1.4 trillion federal spending bill.

“Providing our troops with the tools they need to complete their missions fulfills one of our most fundamental duties: to provide for our national defense,” said Sen. Mike Rounds (R-South Dakota). “This year’s NDAA continues to rebuild our military, gives our service members additional resources to meet new challenges and takes care of military families. I look forward to the president signing it into law.”

Some of the bill’s highlights are:

• 3.1 percent pay raise for the military, largest in close to a decade.

• Full funding for the B-21 Raider bombers, to be stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

• Creates a Space Force as a sixth branch, under the Air Force.

• Provides additional resources to research and begin cleanup of per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances contamination at military installations, including Ellsworth. Contamination is due to a firefighting foam used in training.

• F. E. Warren AFB Helicopter Alert Facility

• UH-1N Helicopter Replacement Program Air Force Security Forces

Rounds had several provisions in the NDAA, many related to cybersecurity.

