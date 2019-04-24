Confused driver plows into Rapid City smoke shop

The front window of Thrifty Smoke Shop in Rapid City was destroyed, except for the doorway when a car plowed through the storefront around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

According to a Rapid City police spokesman, the driver mistook the gas for the brake pedal, by the time she stopped, the car was halfway inside the building.

Police say no one was injured, but the car is totaled.

The store manager said the woman is a regular customer who comes in almost every week.

Pete Kegley the manager of Thrifty Smoke Shop said, "I was doing my morning routine and had my back to the window, and it sounded like a bomb went off, I turned around and there was a car in my store."

Kegley said Thrifty's will be closed today and he'll be working to clean up as much as he can.