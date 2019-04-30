Community voices concern about alternative plans and taxes at final facilities planning meeting

A number of big concerns surfaced at the RCAS Facilities Planning meeting at West Middle School Tuesday evening.

The school's campus is just one of which would be rebuilt if the proposal ends up going through.

One concern was whether or not there is a plan in place if the first phase of the $250-million project does not work out.

People also expressed their feelings toward paying more taxes.

One parent says if you are looking for an explanation about how the school district got to this point, it is indeed in the task force's layout.

He worries though, that the bond they are requesting, will get turned down.

"It seems that Pennington County is. I don't want to say notorious or known for but it's not uncommon for us to vote down bonds. So what's plan B, What's plan C and D to fix and pay for this?" asked Trenton Gonzalez, a parent in the Pinedale area.

Mary Jane Childs, a grandparent and retired school teacher, is concerned that the new campuses being proposed are too large.

She thinks it is more important that the safety of children is kept in mind.

"Floors are getting ready to collapse in Canyon Lake. We've got to do something and we haven't done anything for 50 years. Thus it's going to cost money now to do the amount of things that need to be taken care of," Childs said.

The Facilities Task Force will work through all of the opinions and concerns collected from the series of meetings held this past month and work on a proposal.

RCAS anticipates an official proposal to be ready for the School Board in June.