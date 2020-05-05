Community foundation puts $85K toward feeding people

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN/KOTA TV) - The Black Hills Area Community Foundation has donated more than $85,000 to fight food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic.
“These grants provide resources to a number of organizations who are rising to meet the challenge of food insecurity throughout the Black Hills during these difficult times. We are also grateful to the volunteers and donors who support these extraordinary efforts,” said Steve Helmers, chair of the BHACF grants committee board of directors.
The nonprofit organizations that applied for this grant opportunity are addressing immediate food insecurity needs in local communities.
Northern Hills:
Belle Fourche Compassion Cupboard
Lead – Lord’s Cupboard
Spearfish Community Pantry
Spearfish Nutrition (Meals on Wheels)
Sturgis – Crisis Intervention Services
Central Hills & Territory Wide:
Black Hills Farmers Market
Meals on Wheels
Feeding South Dakota
Black Hills Works
Hope Center
Salvation Army
Western SD Community Action
WellFully
Volunteers of America – Mommy’s Closet
YMCA
Minneluzehan Senior Center
Youth & Family Services
Southern Hills:
Boys and Girls Clubs (Hot Springs, Hill City, Lead/Deadwood)
The Storehouse – Custer
Hill City Food Pantry
Hot Springs Ministerial Association
Oglala Lakota County:
Wanblee – Families Working Together
Pine Ridge - One Spirit
BHACF continues to review grant applications regarding food insecurity and disaster relief related to the COVID-19 pandemic. More information is available at bhacf.org.