Community discusses aesthetics ahead of Highway 16 reconstruction

Major changes are expected to come along the U.S. Highway 16 corridor within the Black Hills within the next 50 years with growing traffic volumes and safety at the forefront.

Community discusses aesthetics and more ahead of Highway 16 reconstruction (KEVN)

The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says the study spans from Mount Rushmore Road past Cathedral Drive south to the Keystone Y.

The highway gives access to some of the area's most well-known attractions such as Bear Country and Reptile Gardens.

The SDDOT is planning work on "everything from traffic signals, intersections, what safety aspects we need to do. There's been a discussion about aesthetics," said Tom Horan, region operations engineer for the SDDOT.

Throughout the process for the study spanning through 2050, the department is taking feedback from the people doing business along the route.

"Looking ahead in the future is key. You know Rapid City is growing and I think it is going to be key to making it the best city that it can be," said Nick Dupont, vice president of the Mount Rushmore Road Group and owner of Dupont Real Estate.

Some of the conversations at a Mount Rushmore Road group meeting Tuesday evening included speed on the highway and aesthetics.

Community members said preserving the beautification of the highway is important because it gives Rapid City and the Black Hills a wow factor for tourists.

"Traffic on our street is huge and you know we like to have as many people driving by our business as we can and you know we're in real estate and it's public awareness every time somebody drives by," Dupont said.

While the SDDOT leans on the public for its feedback, it says it is bound by certain rules and regulations.

"There are many different ways that we can construct highways and design them but there are national standards that have to be followed when it comes to designing highways. Those will be followed and if there are other opportunities for improvement that can be taken, we will look at those as well," Horan said.

The SDDOT said it will continue to take input from the public and talk design standards with the City throughout a series of meetings.

It says the public will begin to see initial action on the plan in December 2020.

