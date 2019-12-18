Commissioners meet to go over 2040 Comprehensive Plan

County commissioners met Wednesday to discuss the 2040 comprehensive plan for Pennington County. At this second meeting, the topics ranged from tourism to zoning.

Brittney Molitor who is the interim planning direct was out front giving the presentation to the commissioners.

"The biggest topics that we talked about today that we added some more tourism type information in the Black Hills and we also talked about a specific zoning district that is pretty prevalent in our area right now with planning development and changing those from a zoning district to more of an overlay type of use," said Molitor.

One man voiced his concerns about the mining ordinances.

"There was some concerns with the mining, we changed some of the goals in that. We also had some addition under our natural resources department. That weed and pest and invasive species, there was a whole section that was added that addressed noxious weeds and invasive species," said Molitor.

Pennington County Commissioners Chairman Deb Hadcock thinks everything is on track.

"I think the whole plan and the goal of the comprehensive plan was met through the planning commission, through the citizens, and the county commission today," said Hadcock. "So I don't think there is any specific goals in there. I think the whole thing was well planned out, well-vetted through the public, and then brought through to us as a commission. So we made hardly any changes to that comprehensive plan because of the people that did such a good job vetting that process through the citizens."

The next step is to document the changes and send the plan back to the county planning commission for review.

