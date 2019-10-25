Commission sets rules for truck platooning in South Dakota

The South Dakota Transportation Commission has passed rules for truck platooning.

The practice links two or more trucks in a convoy, using connected technology and automated driving support systems. Drivers are still behind the wheel of the trucks, but when synced, the vehicles behind the leader adapt to changes in movement with little or no action from the drivers.

Truck companies need special permits from the Department of Public Safety to platoon. The commission is allowing the practice only on South Dakota's interstates, except in certain weather conditions and during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The Legislature's Rules Review Committee will consider the rules Nov. 4. Twenty-nine states now allow truck platooning, including all of South Dakota's neighbors.

