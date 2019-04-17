Combing through the future of cosmetology

Many people are in the business of beauty.

In 2017, there were about 1,000 licensed cosmetologists in the state of South Dakota.

Cosmetology is the profession of beautifying the hair, face, or skin, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the field will grow by 13 percent over the next 10 years.

South Dakota requires 2,100 hours of schooling and hands-on experience for a cosmetology license.

And cosmetology instructor Stephanie Williams says not everyone is cut out to be one.

Stephanie Williams, cosmetology instructor, Headlines Academy, says, "A lot of people think that cosmetology is kind of an easy fallback. That couldn't be farther from the truth."

She says hair, makeup, and skincare trends are always changing and people in the field need to evolve with those trends.

Stephanie Williams says, "You always have to be learning and you always have to be growing otherwise you're going to be behind on the styles and the trends and then you're not going to have any business if you're not keeping up with the current styles."

But another instructor says the industry is not falling flat anytime soon.

Nicki Sandven, core instructor, Headlines Academy, says, "I only see this field going up. People always want to get their hair done, their nails done. It's something you do just to make yourself feel better so becoming a part of this, it's really an investment in your future."

Nicki Sandven started out as a student at local beauty school Headlines Academy and is now a core instructor there.

Nicki Sandven says, "I actually had an aunt who was a cosmetologist and it just had always interested me and excited me and so for me, becoming a part of that was really, it was kind of a dream of mine that I had and I was able to make it a reality."

Similar fields are massage therapy, esthetics, and nail technology.