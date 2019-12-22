Colo. woman, 18, suffered severe brain damage during breast surgery, lawsuit states

The family of an 18-year-old who suffered cardiac arrests and brain damage during cosmetic surgery has filed a lawsuit against a Colorado doctor and a nurse anesthetist, claiming no one called 911 for more than five hours.

Emmalyn Nguyen, 18, is in what is known as a “minimally conscious state,” unable to speak, eat or move. Her family says she has suffered severe brain damage and will likely remain in this condition for the rest of her life. (Source: Family photos/KCNC/CNN)

Emmalyn Nguyen, 18, decided to have breast augmentation performed Aug. 1 by Dr. Geoffrey Kim at Colorado Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery. She had saved up $6,000 for the procedure, which many of her friends and family had undergone.

“I was fine with it,” said Nguyen’s mother, Lynn Fam. “To us, it felt safe. We didn’t think anything like this was going to happen to our daughter.”

But the family’s lawsuit, filed Wednesday, contends Nguyen was left unattended and unobserved for 15 minutes after she was given anesthesia at 2 p.m. by certified nurse anesthetist Rex Meeker.

In the five hours after she was anesthetized, the lawsuit alleges negligence, saying the 18-year-old went into cardiac arrest twice and became “neurologically unresponsive.” Meeker finally called 911 at 7:35 p.m., and Nguyen was taken to the hospital.

“When an entire team of healthcare providers realizes she’s in cardiac arrest, they perform CPR on her, then they don’t call 911 for five and a half hours, that is unconscionable,” said the family’s attorney, David Woodruff.

Nguyen is now in what is known as a “minimally conscious state,” unable to speak, eat or move. Her family says she has suffered severe brain damage and will likely remain in this condition for the rest of her life. She lives at a rehabilitation hospital, where she receives around the clock medical care.

“To me, it’s a miracle she pulled through all that, and she is still fighting this. I don’t know how they can sleep at night, knowing they did this to her. They ruined Emmalyn’s life, not just hers but all of ours,” Fam said.

Fam says a lawsuit won’t bring her daughter back but might provide some answers.

“We just really want to know what happened, what was the truth, what happened back there,” Fam said.

Meeker was involved in a 2009 lawsuit regarding a similar situation two years earlier. He served as the nurse anesthetist for Paula Harty, who was also undergoing a breast augmentation. She suffered cardiac arrest and severe brain damage, dying a month after the procedure, according to the lawsuit.

The suit, which claimed Meeker had been negligent, was eventually settled out of court. The terms are confidential. State records show the case did not lead to any state disciplinary action against Meeker.

