Colleges might soon be able to brew beer on campus

With nearly complete approval, the South Dakota Senate passes a bill to allow colleges to brew and distill alcohol for course work.

House Bill 1081 will now be returned to the House due to two amendments the Senate made. One changed removed the line that stated "No person may, while consuming alcohol as permitted by this section, have a blood alcohol content that is at or above 0.08 percent, by weight."

As microbreweries and distilleries become more popular, an educated work force is needed. The problem today is that South Dakota colleges and universities are not allowed to produce alcohol on campus. Students in current courses have to learn the process at local businesses.

Colleges will be able to produce up to 200 gallons of alcohol for courses and research. It cannot be sold or donated; and only students 21 and older enrolled in a course or doing research will be allowed to sample it.