Cole Hansen's wish comes true

Elementary school, a time for kids to have fun and just be kids.

"When Cole was little he had a few things going that were odd, either he was never ever sick or he was so sick that he needed medical attention," said Coles mom Holly Hansen.

In third grade, Cole learned his platelets were very low causing him to bruise easily.

"I couldn't wrestle anymore and wrestling was probably one of my favorite sports at the time," said Cole.

So good, he was a state champion.

"And the next big thing was in sixth grade, he just wasn't doing very good and we took him in and his body was depleting his red blood cells," said Holly.

Cole was hospitalized for a month. He was doing good for a while until one Christmas Eve.

"My freshman year I had a seizure over Christmas Eve and then I went into the hospital," said Cole.

His body was attacking itself. That's when Make A Wish reached out. Turns out Cole loves to fish and they were able to send him on an Alaskan fishing trip

"When we got there it was just breathtaking, the mountains and stuff and then fishing was the best time of my life and caught some big fish and it was really fun," said Cole.

"I couldn't have asked for a better trip and way to bond as a family, it was awesome," said Coles dad Wyatt Hansen.

And Cole advises anyone who might be going through what he did.

"If you're going through a hard time, just keep pushing and eventually you'll get better," said Cole.

It's advice that worked for him because Cole is wrestling again.

