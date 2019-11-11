Colder temperatures could cause more problems for cars

During the colder temperatures, every 10 degree drop sucks one pound of pressure from your car's tires as the air inside becomes more dense.

You can check what PSI level your tires need by looking on the side of your car door.

Also, the treads on your tires can be tested with the penny test.

If the head doesn't fit, you might need new tires for the icy roads.

But tires are not the only part of the car you have to worry about, your battery is also affected by the cold temperatures.

David Duchesneau is the owner of Affordable Auto Repair and Sales.

"Actually at 35 degrees, you actually lose 35 percent of your batteries power. At zero degrees you can lose up to sixty percent of your batteries power," said Duchesneau. "Now keep in mind even if your car's not running, all you accessories that are requiring electricity are still consuming power. A cell phone charger is the primary cause of battery failure in today's generation."

Make sure to unplug any electronics in your cigarette lighter or other outputs before leaving the car.