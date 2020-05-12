Breaking: Hot spot emerging: 16 positive cases diagnosed at former Sioux San Hospital

The Oyate Health Center in Rapid City (formerly Sioux San Hospital) has had 16 new cases of COVID-19 in just more than a week--that's the word Monday night from Jerilyn Church, CEO of the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen's Health Board and the Oyate Health Center.

Oyate Health Center (formerly Sioux San Hospital) has had 16 patients test positive for COVID-19 since they gained the ability to test just more than a week ago: according to CEO Jerilyn Church.

Monday evening a press release from CEO Jerilyn Church cited 12 new cases in the past week. However, later Monday evening Church told KOTA/KEVN-TV, she had learned of 4 additional new cases Monday, bringing the total to 16.

Church told us they have only been able to conduct testing for a little over a week.

In Monday evening's press release, CEO Jerilyn Church says the Indian Health Service was immediately notified of the results and "the South Dakota Department of Health was notified that at least one of the positive cases is an employee at the Lacrosse Street Walmart in Rapid City. It is uncertain if other employees tested positive and to what degree the public may have been exposed."

However, according to Church, the Walmart employee was not contacted by the Department of Health until Sunday night, nearly a week after they had reported the case to the state.

Church told KOTA/KEVN-TV Monday night, "We have to take this very seriously and it is the responsibility of organizations like ours and public entities to be very transparent with the community on what we are dealing with."

In a phone interview Monday night Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender says he and Church spoke both Sunday night and Monday.

Allender said he contacted the Department of Health last Friday to inquire about a possible case of COVID-19 at the LaCrosse Street Walmart. He says he recieved a short e-mail back the same day (Friday), stating that staff had investigated and it did not require a public notification. The DOH e-mail to Allender on Friday did not confirm or deny his question about whether a Lacrosse Street Walmart Employee had tested positive or not.

However, Allender said he has since been told by Church that the employee had not even been contacted by the D.O.H. until Sunday night. That's 3 days after he recieved an e-mail Friday from the DOH stating staff had investigated.

Allender told KOTA/KEVN-TV Monday night that "I hope it's not true that this employee was tested a week ago and wasn't contacted until a week later. But today (Monday) there's reason to believe it's true."

The Mayor expressed concern, that if it's true, there could have been customers that came into contact with the employee at a very busy Walmart.

The Mayor told us he would again contact the Department of Health tomorrow (Tuesday) morning and report back to the people of Rapid City.

Allender also said he's very concerned about the 12 cases (which KOTA/KEVN later learned is now 16 cases) because those 12 cases are not from 12 different families but rather a smaller group of families, where the disease spread from family member to family member. He said the virus can impact entire families all at once.

KOTA/KEVN-TV contacted the Department of Health Monday morning to inquire about a potential case at a Rapid City Walmart. The Communications Director for the SD Dept. of Health Derrick Haskins failed to confirm or deny whether a Lacrosse Street Walmart employee had tested positive.

Haskins e-mail reads in part, "In situations where all close contacts are not able to be identified and community exposures are possible, we issue a public notice as we have done throughout this event. At this time there is no need for a public notice in the Rapid City area."

According to the press release from CEO Jerilyn Church, American Indians are at a higher risk for serious illness or death if infected with the COVID-19 virus.

When asked about whether she felt they (Oyate Health Center) have enough testing ability now, CEO Jerilyn Church said, she thinks they're going to need a lot more.

This a developing story and we will continue to follow and update it as additional details become available.