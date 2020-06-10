Club for Boys remains connected despite being apart

The Club for Boys remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the organization is still reaching out to keep the boys engaged.

From Zoom meetings a couple of times a week to virtual Minecraft experiences designed to look like the Club are helping keep the kids who use the Club engaged.

contests and gift cards are also part of the experience for the Zoom meetings.

Despite having their doors closed, electronic meetings remind the staff how much they miss the boys who use the facility.

"But when you get so see them and talk to them you realize we miss them so much, a lot of our staff if we see them we are just like oh man can we just open." Says, Carri Redmond, Program Director

