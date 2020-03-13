Closures, cancellations, and delays due to COVID-19 concerns

Many activities and events are either cancelled or postponed due to concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus. At this time, the coronavirus has not spread through South Dakota or Wyoming communities. People who have tested positive contracted the virus while traveling out of state.

(MGN)

Just as you do during a blizzard, check with organizers as to the status of an event.

Here is a list we will try to keep as up-to-date as possible:

All South Dakota public schools closed through March 20

AAU State Wrestling Tournament at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center cancelled

Baby Shark Live at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center postponed, date TBD

BANNF Mountain Film Festival at the Elks Theater, cancelled

Belle Fourche School District classes and activities cancelled through March 20

Deadwood’s St. Paddy’s Leprechaun Olympics games and St. Paddy’s Parade are cancelled

Festival of Bands and Strings in Concert at civic center cancelled

Hill City Antiques Show and Gunsmoke Screening cancelled

Masterchef Junior Live! at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center is postponed

Meade School District closed through March 20

Monument Health care and assisted living centers, no visitors

Rapid City Public Library North Branch closed until April 13 (downtown library is open)

Rapid City Rush Hockey season suspended

Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (includes BHSU) spring sports suspended through April 6

Roosevelt Swim Center and Roosevelt Park Ice Arena closed through March 22

SDHSAA state basketball tournaments, along with the visual arts competition, are postponed

SDHSAA Student Council Convention, all region music contests, and All-State Band are cancelled

South Dakota state universities spring break extended through March 20

Sturgis Public Library and Sturgis Community Center closed March 16-23

Youth and Family Services Kids Fair postponed to Nov. 6-8

VA nursing homes, no visitors

WAVI Spirit of Peace Beach Ball moved to June 27

