Clients at Black Hills Works pen Letters of Love

As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to grip the nation many people have been showing their appreciation for unsung heroes.

Those at Black Hills Works are also taking time to give thanks -- by writing Letters of Love for those working in nursing homes and their direct support professionals.

The letters are handmade and come from the heart. One of those letters had a simple but sweet message summing it all up: "Thank you for keeping us alive during the coronavirus."

"When I was looking over some of the letters of love we received last week it made me cry. Just seeing their appreciation and their creativity come through in their expression. It makes it worth everything we are going through to keep them safe," Says, Carrie Moser, Director of engagement at Black Hills Works

Moser added that while the Letters of Love campaign started because of the COVID-19 crisis -- it is something they are hoping to continue to do in the future.