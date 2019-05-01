City searching for seasonal employees

The City continues to seek seasonal employees for several Parks and Recreation Department positions this summer.

As many as 18-20 lifeguards, five aquatics and ice maintenance workers and several parks maintenance worker positions remain open for the summer season, according to officials.

Applicants as young as 14 are eligible to apply although lifeguard applicants must be at least 15 years of age and certified.

"We have a number of seasonal positions that remain open and available," said Jeff Biegler, Parks and Recreation Department Director. "These are great job opportunities for young people, provide valuable work experience for that young person seeking a solid first job, and anyone with experience seeking seasonal employment."

Applications can be filed online at www.rcgov.org www.rcgov.org and going to the 'jobs' icon at the top of the home page, or calling 605-394-4136 for application details. For more information about lifeguard positions, contact Emily Carstensen at 605-394-5223 and for seasonal parks positions, contact the Parks Division at 605-394-4175.