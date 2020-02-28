City says residents can subscribe to Downtown Snow Alert texts

In addition to using traditional media and social media, one of the tools used by both the City and the County to quickly disperse information is by text alerts.

City officials use the text service to inform the public when there is a downtown snow alert... when vehicles must be removed from Downtown so the roads can be plowed from curb to curb.

The City has declared two downtown snow alerts this year-- the first on November 30, and the second earlier this week.

Twenty-one cars were towed the first alert, and eight were towed the second time.

After the first alert around Thanksgiving, the number of subscribers increased.

"The first one that was declared on November 30 / December 1, prior to that we had about 750 subscribers, after that, it almost doubled," said Darrell Shoemaker, the City of Rapid City's Communications Coordinator. "It went up to about 1,500 subscribers. It's a worthwhile tool in our tool box to notify folks when we need to get cars removed in that Downtown core area."

To subscribe to the alerts, text "RCSnow" to 85511.