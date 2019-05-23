City reminds candidates, businesses, public of proper signage guidlines

City code enforcement officials are reminding the public it is unlawful to place signs in public rights-of-way or medians, including the boulevard areas of homes, public rights-of-way along streets and railroad areas, City parks and areas that can block the sight of traffic.

City ordinance 17.50.080 prohibits signs in public rights-of-way, and any signs placed in the right-of-way are subject to immediate removal. Examples of prohibited signage in these areas include political, real estate, roofing and siding company signage, banquet and church signage. Such signage is permitted on the property owner's yard excluding the boulevard right-of-way.

Temporary political signs are allowed so long as they are not located within the public right of way, do not block a required sight triangle or impede traffic, or block or occupy a required parking stall or parking area. Temporary political signs are limited to 32 total square feet and a maximum height of eight feet.

The area in front of a property from and including the sidewalk to the curb is public right-of-way. Signs are not allowed in this area. Signs can be placed in a yard, or in front of a building.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation also reminds the public that political campaign signs cannot be placed on state highway rights of way. Illegally-placed signs in the state's right of way areas will be removed and DOT staff will attempt to contact the owner of the signs to pick them up.