City plans to expand snow removal core area

The City of Rapid City plans to officially move the western border of its downtown snow removal core area to include a portion of West Boulevard.

In April 2016, City Council authorized the issuance of a snow alert in the downtown core area under certain conditions.

The Public Works Director can declare a Snow Removal Alert in the downtown core area for snow to be cleared for the precise and clear flow of traffic.

"In those situations when we have to designate a downtown snow removal alert," said Darrell Shoemaker, Communications Coordinator for the City of Rapid City.

Shoemaker said that they anticipate the Council's approval and that the area would expand from Fifth Street to West Boulevard and from Kansas City Street to Omaha Street.

Cars in that area would need to be removed from 2 to 8 AM so that the snow can be removed.

The City's Public Works Committee will be presented with the adjustment Tuesday. If approved, the measure would go to the City Council November 18.

