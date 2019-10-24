City of Deadwood takes legal action on historic house

The City of Deadwood received a formal complaint about home on Washington Street in the Presidential Neighborhood in April 2018 and found it violated demolition by neglect orders. These orders require the building to be fixed.

At that point, the city steps in, completes the repairs and then bills the homeowner. The city says the home needed fixing.

"The City does not want to go down the road of demolition by neglect," said Kevin Kuchenbecker, Historic Preservations Officer, City of Deadwood. "There is property maintenance codes that we utilized. But, this particular case, was beyond property maintenance and that they have been given, in the city's mind, plenty of time and directions to fix the property, it was not being fixed in a timely manner"

But homeowners tell us they can't afford the costly repairs. The Morses are in their 70’s and say that they bought the house more than 13 years ago and are passionate about trying to flip the 100-year-old house. They say that the reason they haven't completed the repairs is money.

"We just didn't have the money," said Misty Morse. "We ended up sacrificing to get the rain gutter on."

On October 9, the Historic Preservation Commission suggested that Deadwood City Commission take legal action that would require the work to be completed. The Morses estimate that about 70% of the work required has been completed, that there are no structural problems, and that the work that needs to be done is all cosmetic.

"Deadwood has adopted guidelines that protect our historic resources," said Kuchenbecker. "And so when we have a resource that is being neglected, where it is not protected from the elements because of the needed repairs, paint, siding, masonry, it effects not only the value of that property, but the surrounding properties."

