City is working on solutions to help homeless during COVID-19; unemployment to rise

In Thursday's daily COVID-19 briefing, Mayor Steve Allender gave the update over the Rapid City Government YouTube channel because the press conference was cancelled due to the snow.

Allender says the City is working on the homeless services. He says the organizations might have to turn people seeking help away, starting tomorrow, because there is a lack of food and monetary donations.

He added the City is working on solutions for the homeless population that may need isolation beds. The mayor says the community does not have realistic options for this problem.

Allender also said, before the pandemic, unemployment numbers in Rapid City were around 2.9%. Now, those numbers are around 5%. Allender said those numbers could hit double digits.

The Mayor also said to expect a rise in positive test results across the state.

"We are currently now engaged with the major hospital systems in South Dakota, the School of Mines, and a variety of other influencers in the scientific community to come up with the best, most reliable model that we can use state-wide and so that we can plan accordingly," said Allender. "So, expect a rise in more COVID-19 positive test results."

The upcoming City Council meeting on Monday will include the discussion whether to extend or let the closure ordinance expire.

The Mayor also reminds everyone to keep washing your hands and social distancing.