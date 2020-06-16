City council votes to reopen Rapid City and remove restrictions

The Rapid City Council voted to remove restrictions and rules placed on businesses due to COVID-19 they set in place back in April. Two city council members cited concerns about a second wave of COVID cases hitting South Dakota. Although the restrictions were lifted, people plan to continue current safety measures.

Businesses like Prairie Edge Trading Company shut their doors for a short time, but reopened with modified hours. Since then, Prairie Edge continued to add more hours whereas other businesses have continued to keep their operations limited. Two small businesses said they were excited to see things opening up but will continue to be cautious.

"We can't really do anything about what happens outside the building but when folks come in here we still want to keep everyone safe," said Dan Tribby, Prairie Edge General Manager. "Whether you're going on to Yellowstone or your going home at night as an employee, we want you to stay safe."

The city council said they feel the restrictions put in place were effective in giving the hospital time to prepare for future patients and to educate the public.