City balks on changing garbage pickup routes

After negative public reaction, Rapid City’s Public Works Department will not change the garbage pickup routes; continuing to collect trash via alleyways.

The city was going to institute a new trash pickup route June 17. While no changes will be made at this time, the city will continue to evaluate proposed changes in trash collections, according to a city release Tuesday.

"We appreciated the immediate reaction and public input to the notification letters, especially from the affected residents," said Public Works Director Dale Tech. "No changes are being made with alleyway collections in these affected areas as we continue to evaluate providing better, more efficient trash collection service."

Discussion on future changes will, according to the city, include “public outreach and input and evaluation by City officials.”

