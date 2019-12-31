City Public Works Committee hears swim lane debate

On Tuesday, the Rapid City Public Works Committee discussed a resolution to alter the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department's Priority Use Policy.

The current number of lanes assigned to each team is based on the number of swimmers registered by each team to USA Swimming.

But, city officials say those numbers do not accurately reflect the number of swimmers for each team.

Currently, one team has four lanes and the other has two during the prime weekday hours.

The revised proposal would change the number of lanes to three per team and allow the Parks and Recreation Department more fluidity moving forward.

"This policy would also give the Parks and Recreation Department the ability to make changes to those lane allocations based on any changes in the team membership that we see from season-to-season," said Jeff Biegler, Director of the Rapid City parks and Recreation Department.

The topic was discussed at length, with numerous public comments, but was ultimately sent to City Council on January 6 with no recommendation.