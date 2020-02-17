City Hall renovations to begin soon

After the Rapid City School District moved out of city hall the city had office space to renovate and that work is now beginning.

Part of those renovations will include moving the mayor's office and city attorney's office to the third floor.

Those moves will mean a one day closure of those offices as well as HR as their offices are relocated.

Those closures will be staggered Monday through Wednesday, February 24-27th

These moves will help to get everyone under one roof and together in one area.

"Some of them are offsite, some are in different parts of our building and working in cubicles. this compartmentalizes and get used out of our space and will have a better product for the general public as well." Says, Darrell Shoemaker

Renovations will also include a remodel of Council Chambers forcing its closure for the month of March.

The building was dedicated in 1987 and the redesign will include everything from the floor to the ceiling.

"in addition to modernizing and upgrading chambers will be fresh carpet and paint we will be going to LED lighting which will be more energy-efficient," added Shoemaker,

the meetings for March will look like this

March 2 City Council Meeting Western Dakota Tech/Pennington County Room

March 5 Zoning/Planning Commission Western Dakota Tech/Pennington County Room

March 10 Rapid City Youth City Council Rapid City Education Center, 625 Ninth Street

March 10 Public Works Committee City Hall/Third Floor Conference Room

March 11 Legal/Finance Committee City Hall/Third Floor Conference Room

March 11 Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Mtg City Hall/Third Floor Conference Room

March 16-20 Board of Equalization hearings Western Dakota Tech/Pennington County Room

March 16 City Council Meeting Western Dakota Tech/Pennington County Room

March 20 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) City Hall/Third Floor Conference Room

March 26 Zoning/Planning Commission Western Dakota Tech/Pennington County Room