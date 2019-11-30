City Council to consider LGBTQ advisory board in Wyoming

Casper City Council has tentatively approved creating an advisory council for LGBTQ residents in Wyoming.

The Star-Tribune reported Tuesday that City Council moved the idea forward Tuesday after it scored 11 out of 100 on the annual municipal equality index put out by LGBTQ advocacy organization Human Rights Campaign.

Officials say criteria for the index includes if there are nondiscrimination laws and local government representation, or liaisons between government officials and LGBTQ residents.

City officials say the group wouldn’t have decision-making capabilities but could formerly bring ideas and concerns before the City Council.

Officials say Casper lacks an ordinance protecting LGBTQ residents from employment and housing discrimination based on their sexual orientation and gender identity.

LGBTQ advocates say the council could encourage support from the rest of the city’s institutions.

