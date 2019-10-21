City Council moves forward with Downtown Lighting Project

The Rapid City Council approved the beginning stages of the Downtown Lighting Project Tuesday night.

The decision came after they denied a motion to delay the start of the bidding process for the project for 30 days.

Several from inside and outside the community voiced their concerns about social, economic, environmental sustainability, and preserving the night skies in the midst of the planning.

The project as it stands would fund 20 blocks of lighting upgrades costing $1.8 million.

LED lights would be used to replace poles along Main and St. Joseph streets from East to West boulevards that have been in effect since 1991.

The issue several from the public is having is that these plans would not comply with the Dark Sky Certification Standards and cause light pollution.

There were mixed views on the board after the public gave their opinions.

Some on the council thought they should move forward while others believed there should have been more time spent on the planning.

Councilwoman Laura Armstrong expressed frustration about why these concerns on lighting were not raised earlier in the process.

"I don't think that this body should be micromanaging the vision funds ten months later. Where was the dialogue in between? I would hope that Mr. Seftner and Destination Rapid City would work with Dark Skies but It is not our job to micromanage and kick this down another month," Armstrong said.

The motion to delay a decision for 30 days failed 3-6 which means the item moves forward.

The board also approved a variance to waive the requirement to install a sidewalk along North Plaza Drive in Rapid City, the motion passing 5-4.