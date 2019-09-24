Citizens push to change county's mining ordinance

A group of citizens is pushing for purity when it comes to Pennington County's hard-rock mining ordinance.

"The importance of this is clear to anyone who fills a glass of water in their sink," said Dr. Lilas Jarding.

Dr. Lilias Jarding with the Black Hills Clean Water Alliance is leading the conversation on Pennington County's Draft Hard Rock Mining Ordinance.

Since Rapid City is directly threatened by the potential for gold mining upstream along Rapid Creek, Jarding says the community's opinions on the ordinance are crucial.

"We are in favor of an ordinance that protects the public interest including ensuring that people who live in Pennington County will never end up paying for problems associated with a mine for a company that has taken its profits and gone somewhere else," Jarding said.

Dr. Jarding happens to have a creek running through her own property and says when it comes to mining, the Black Hills do not respond well.

"There have been two superfund sites which are among the most polluted sites in the U.S," Jarding said.

Being part of a movement that has held off uranium mining since 1972, Dr. Jarding says she already knows what she has to do.

"Our goal is to educate the public about the county's proposed hard rock mining ordinance and to make sure that people know they have the opportunity to comment on the ordinance by October 6," Jarding continued.

Jarding wants to make sure her community has that cleanliness it deserves.

"We want to protect the integrity of our clean water in the Black Hills," Dr. Jarding ended.