Citizen's arrest can be tricky

Rules of a citizen's arrest differ from state to state. If uncertain of the rules, Pennington County Sheriff's Office would encourage civilians be diligent, be very good witnesses and sign a formal complaint so the law enforcement can bring lawbreakers to justice.

Lieutenant Chris Hislip says, he would caution using a citizen's arrest, as it's difficult for civilians to determine whether it's reasonable to take action in the eyes of the law. "This is a very complex areas of the law, and it's ever changing, and for us, even as law enforcement, we train for thousands of hours, to be able to wade through the law, and to understand the legal lingo, so for a normal citizen, sometimes it gets really murky."

The law enforcement suggests, if someone is running away from you, and no one's life is active threat, then it is not wise to put yourself in a confrontation.

