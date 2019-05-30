Cierra Walks sentenced for her role in the 2017 murder of Clinton Farlee

Cierra Walks,21 received a 5-year sentence from Judge Jane Wipf-Pfiefle with 18 months of that sentence suspended and with credit for 224 days served.

Walks pleaded guilty back in February.

She was arrested along with Maricelo Garcia on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

Garcia has already pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and was sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Clinton's Farlee's parents said no sentence can make up for the loss of their son.

"As parents, any time isn't enough. We have to suffer feel the loss. His son that we have with us right now never got to know his dad. No amount of time will ever bring him back, but I feel they got enough time, and Pennington County did a great job." says Kayla and Shane Farlee

Prosecutors said Walks was out on bond until May 13th ... when she was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

In a handwritten statement, Clinton's Grandmother said " Clinton died a senseless death in a place he should feel safe, his home. I will pray for all the people responsible and their families. Clinton will be forever missed. My great-grandson will not have his dad in his life but he is loved as big as the sky. I am glad this is over and I hope our family can begin to heal."