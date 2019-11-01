Chubby Chipmunk Facebook woes

Chubby Chipmunk in Deadwood makes and sells world-famous chocolate. It is owned and run by Chip Tautkus.

On October 8, Tautkus tried to log into her Facebook account and was met with messages saying that she "disobeyed community standards" and displayed "violent behavior." With no idea what happened, Tautkus learned she was banned from Facebook and locked out of Chubby Chipmunk's Facebook page.

"I use Facebook for advertising, for boosting an advertisement-- say you have a picture that worked very, very well and a lot of people liked it, you can actually send it out to more people," said Tautkus.

Tautkus uses Facebook as a marketing strategy. Her identity was stolen and her account was hacked. Since then, her son has been managing the company's Facebook page from his own page.

"So, think of all these small businesses, they're sole proprietors, Facebook is a good source for people to see what you have and to kind of feel like they're part of your business," said Tautkus.

Tautkus says that Facebook is the best advertising strategy by combing low prices and a large audience.

In addition to her Facebook account, Tautkus says that her email, her Pay Pal, and her Capital One account have all been hacked.

She has since contacted the FBI to make a report. Because she can no longer use Facebook, she uses Instagram more and is hopeful that her business will still thrive online.

Tautkus has yet to hear back from Facebook since contacting them on October 8.