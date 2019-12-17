Christmas cheer fills the halls at the Juvenile Services Center.

"They do, do things that live it up for us a bit so it's really nice that. It does seem kind of real, sort of real," said a teen from the center.

The kids even get to decorate Christmas cards for family members.

"Yeah, I'll be sending it to my grandmother or my whole family basically. It's going to be a message for them all," said the teen.

But that's not all.

Rebecca Elger works at the Juvenile Services Center.

"The kids decorated the tree and the paper ornaments are decorations that the kids actually made. They're also going to get to make gingerbread houses out of crackers and those are all over there on the table," said Elger. "Some of the other things we do is we have a backdrop the kids, that's Christmas, and the kids can take their pictures in front of those backdrops so that they can send Christmas pictures to mom and dad."

And it's those little things that help these kids get through the holiday season.

"Christmas in detention is hard being away from family. You know I grew up my whole teenage years being around my family during Christmas and this is my third Christmas away from my family so it is hard, but I am used to it. But I know that this is going to be my last Christmas in lock up and I'm prepared for the future of Christmases that I am going to be home for and I am just excited about that," said the teen.

With lights around the tree and at the end of the tunnel these kids are getting into the Christmas Spirit.

